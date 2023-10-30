News & Insights

Japan September jobless rate falls to 2.6%

October 30, 2023 — 07:30 pm EDT

Written by Kentaro Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.6% in September from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was unchanged at 1.29 in September, slightly lower than the median forecast of 1.30, separate labour ministry data showed.

