News & Insights

Japan September factory output, retail sales rise

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

October 30, 2023 — 08:01 pm EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

Adds retail sales data in paragraph 3

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 0.2% in September from the previous month, versus a median market forecast for a 2.5% gain, data showed on Tuesday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to rise 3.9% in October and fall 2.8% in November.

Separate data also showed Japanese retail sales rose 5.8% in September from a year earlier, slightly lower than the median market forecast for a 5.9% increase.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.