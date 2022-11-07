Japan Sept real wages down for sixth month despite strong nominal growth

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan's nominal wages grew in September at the fastest pace in four years, but real pay growth fell for a sixth month on high consumer prices, official data showed on Tuesday.

Absent a strong wage growth, rising living costs exacerbated by the yen's fall to 32-year-lows will likely suppress Japan's recovery from the pandemic, as policymakers rush to support the feeble economy with a $200 billion fiscal package and ultra-loose monetary easing.

In September, inflation-adjusted real wages, a key indicator of consumers' purchasing power, fell 1.3% from a year earlier, after a 1.7% decline in the previous month, the labour ministry said.

The consumer price index the ministry uses to calculate real wages, which includes fresh foods but excludes owners' equivalent rent, rose 3.5% in September from a year earlier, the same pace as in August.

While nominal total cash earnings rose 2.1% in September, the biggest year-on-year increase since June 2018's 2.8%, price inflation kept the real wage growth in negative territory. Japan's real wages have been falling since April.

Overtime pay, a gauge of corporate activity strength, rose 6.7% year-on-year in September, the largest gain in 14 months.

Special payments surged 20.3% in September, yet the reading tends to be highly volatile in months other than the June to August and November to January bonus seasons.

A relatively large expansion in regular workers' pay brought about the multi-year high growth in September total cash earnings, a health ministry official said, adding the overall picture that nominal wages are growing on Japan's reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic "hasn't changed much".

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and number of workers in September: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Payments

(amount)

(yr/yr % change) Total cash earnings 275,787 yen ($1,879.30)

+2.1 -Monthly wage

267,564 yen

+1.7 -Regular pay

248,910 yen

+1.3 -Overtime pay

18,654 yen

+6.7 -Special payments

8,223 yen

+20.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers

(million)

(yr/yr % change) Overall

51.582

+1.2 -General employees

35.260

+0.7 -Part-time employees

16.322

+2.4 ----------------------------------------------------------------

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed for more than one month at a company that employed more than five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html ($1 = 146.7500 yen)

