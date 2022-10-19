US Markets

Japan Sept imports jump 45.9% year/year to record - MOF

Japan's imports rose 45.9% in September from a year earlier to the highest on record, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

That compared with a 45.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 49.9% gain in August.

Exports rose 28.9% in the year to September, versus the median estimate for a 27.1% increase.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 2.094 trillion yen ($13.98 billion), versus the median estimate for a 2.167 trillion yen deficit.

