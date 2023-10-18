News & Insights

Japan Sept exports rise 4.3% year/year, beat expectations

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 4.3% in September from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday, up for the first time in three months.

The figure beat a 3.1% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It rebounded from a 0.8% fall in August.

Imports fell 16.3% in the year to September, a bigger decline and compared with median estimate for a 12.9% decrease.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 62.4 billion yen ($416.78 million), versus the median estimate for a 42.5 billion yen deficit.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 149.7200 yen)

