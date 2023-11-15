Japan Sept core machinery orders rises 1.4% m/m

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 1.4% in September from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

That compared with 0.9% growth expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, declined 2.2%, versus a forecast for a 3.6% drop, the Cabinet Office data showed.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chris Reese)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

