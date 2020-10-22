Japan Sept core CPI falls 0.3 pct yr/yr

Attaches to additional alerts

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.4 percent annual fall.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices were unchanged in September from a year ago.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.