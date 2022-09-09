Commodities

Japan sells part of Otemachi building to Hulic and others for $2.8 bln

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Japan's Ministry of Finance will sell its portion of Tokyo's Otemachi Place office building to a group led by a real estate developer Hulic Co for about 400 billion yen ($2.8 billion), the Nikkei newspaper said on Friday.

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance will sell its portion of Tokyo's Otemachi Place office building to a group led by a real estate developer Hulic Co 3003.T for about 400 billion yen ($2.8 billion), the Nikkei newspaper said on Friday.

The deal is set to be announced later on Friday, the report said without citing sources.

($1 = 142.7500 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura Editing by David Goodman )

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular