Japan sells part of Otemachi building to Hulic and others for $2.8 bln

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance will sell its portion of Tokyo's Otemachi Place office building to a group led by a real estate developer Hulic Co 3003.T for about 400 billion yen ($2.8 billion), the Nikkei newspaper said on Friday.

The deal is set to be announced later on Friday, the report said without citing sources.

($1 = 142.7500 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura Editing by David Goodman )

