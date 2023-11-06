News & Insights

Japan sees unavoidable impact from Arctic LNG 2-related U.S. sanctions

November 06, 2023 — 09:06 pm EST

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday that a certain degree of impact to the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses would be unavoidable, when asked about the impact of U.S. sanctions on the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia.

Nishimura also said that the government will gauge the impact with related parties and take appropriate action.

The Arctic LNG 2 project is operated by Russia's Novatek NVTK.MM while Japan's Mitsui & Co 8031.T and fellow Japanese firm JOGMEC holds a combined 10% stake.

