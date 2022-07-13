Japan sees July-Sept quarter crude steel output down 2.4% y/y

Japan's crude steel output is forecast to fall 2.4% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier to 23.49 million tonnes, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Thursday.

Demand for steel products, including those for exports, is forecast to decline 1.8% to 20.96 million tonnes, the ministry said, citing an industry survey.

Exports are forecast to fall 9.4% to 6.74 million tonnes, it said.

