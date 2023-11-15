News & Insights

Japan sees 2.52 mln visitors in October, exceeding pre-COVID levels

November 15, 2023 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Visitors to Japan exceeded pre-pandemic levels in October, official data showed on Wednesday, marking a full recovery in arrivals for the first time since the relaxation of border controls last year.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure rose to 2.52 million last month from 2.18 million in September, data from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) showed.

Visitor numbers improved to 100.8% of levels seen in 2019 before the outbreak of COVID-19 led to travel curbs around the world.

