Japan seeks "quasi-emergency" measures for seven prefectures until July 11 -minister

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japan will seek to implement "quasi-emergency" measures in seven prefectures where it will lift a state of emergency on June 20, ensuring some restrictions remain in place, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday.

The seven prefectures would be under "quasi-emergency" restrictions until July 11 to prevent a rebound in coronavirus infections, Nishimura said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink)

