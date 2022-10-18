Japan seeks 97,482 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 97,482 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

12,572

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

22,340

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

34,090

**

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

28,480

***

* Loading between Nov 21 and Dec 20

** Arriving by Jan 31, 2022

*** Loading between Mar 1, 2023 and Mar 31, 2023

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

