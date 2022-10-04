Commodities

Japan seeks 97,343 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

Fumika Inoue Reuters
Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 97,343 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

10,555

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

22,350

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

9,630

**

U.S.

Dark Nothern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

21,988

**

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

32,820

**

* Arriving by Jan 31, 2023

** Loading between Nov 21 and Dec 20, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

