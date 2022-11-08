Commodities

Japan seeks 94,603 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

November 08, 2022 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Fumika Inoue for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 94,603 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

12,542

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

22,255

*

U.S.

Dark Nothern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

27,626

**

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

32,180

*

* Loading between Dec. 21 and Jan. 20, 2023

** Arriving by Feb. 28, 2023

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter