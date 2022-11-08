Japan seeks 94,603 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 94,603 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
12,542
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
22,255
*
U.S.
Dark Nothern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
27,626
**
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
32,180
*
* Loading between Dec. 21 and Jan. 20, 2023
** Arriving by Feb. 28, 2023
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
