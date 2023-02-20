Japan seeks 94,387 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 94,387 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Wednesday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

7,004

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi hard)

28,560

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

35,293

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

23,530

**

Shipments: * Loading between March 21 and April 20

** Loading between June 1 and June 30

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

