Japan seeks 94,387 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 94,387 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Wednesday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
7,004
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi hard)
28,560
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
35,293
*
Australia
Standard White(West Australia)
23,530
**
Shipments: * Loading between March 21 and April 20
** Loading between June 1 and June 30
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.