Japan seeks 92,529 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 92,529 tonnes of food-quality wheat from United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple behind rice, buying the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details of the tender are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
6,882
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi hard)
10,770
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
14,454
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
25,978
*
Australia
Standard White(West Australia)
34,445
**
Shipments: *Loading between Aug 1 and Aug 31
**Loading between Oct 1 and Oct 31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
