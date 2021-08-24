Japan seeks 81,853 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture sought 81,853 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

29,805

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

24,650

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

27,398

*

Shipments: * Loading between Oct 1 and Oct 31, 2021

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((fumika.inoue@thomsonreuters.com;))

