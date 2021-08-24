Japan seeks 81,853 tonnes of food wheat via tender
TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture sought 81,853 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
29,805
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
24,650
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
27,398
*
Shipments: * Loading between Oct 1 and Oct 31, 2021
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
