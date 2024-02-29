Japan seeks 78,974 metric tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is looking to buy a total of 78,974 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the U.S. and Canada in a regular tender that will close on Friday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring (protein minimum 14.0 pct)

24,339

*

Canada

Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)

26,930

*

Canada

Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)

27,705

*

Shipments: * Loading between April 21 and May 20, 2024

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

