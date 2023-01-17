Commodities

Japan seeks 77,763 tonnes of food wheat via tender

January 17, 2023 — 03:57 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 77,763 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi hard)

27,550

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

24,063

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

26,150

*

Shipments: *Loading between Feb 21,2023 and Mar 20,2023

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

