Japan seeks 66,377 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 66,377 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple behind rice, buying the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

5,387

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

30,090

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

30,900

**

Shipments: *Loading between June 1 and June 30

**Loading between August 1 and August 31

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )

