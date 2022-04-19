Japan seeks 27,320 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 27,320 tonnes of food-quality wheat from Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

27,320

*Loading between August 1 and Augugst 31, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue, Editing by Louise Heavens)

