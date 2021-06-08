Japan seeks 181,355 tonnes of food wheat via tender
TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture sought 181,355 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
14,280
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
13,510
*
U.S.
Western White
21,460
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
13,050
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
32,590
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
37,000
*
Australia
Australia Standard White
24,165
**
Australia
Australia Standard White
25,300
**
Shipments: * Loading between Aug 1 and Aug 31, 2021
** Loading between July 21 and August 20, 2021
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue, editing by Kirsten Donovan)
