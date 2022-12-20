Japan seeks 144,441 tonnes food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 144,441 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
28,400
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
11,270
**
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
13,810
**
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
30,401
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
34,420
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
26,140
*
Shipments: *Loading between Jan 16, 2023 and Feb 15, 2023
**Arriving by Mar 5, 2023
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
