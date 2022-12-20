Commodities

Japan seeks 144,441 tonnes food wheat via tender

December 20, 2022 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Fumika Inoue for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 144,441 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

28,400

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

11,270

**

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

13,810

**

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

30,401

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

34,420

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

26,140

*

Shipments: *Loading between Jan 16, 2023 and Feb 15, 2023

**Arriving by Mar 5, 2023

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

