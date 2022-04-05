Japan seeks 137,516 tonnes of food wheat via tenders
TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 137,516 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
12,525
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
16,590
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
16,890
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
13,994
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
23,685
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
25,422
*
Australia
Standard White(West Australia)
28,410
**
*Loading between June 1 and June 30, 2022
** Loading between August 1 and August 31, 2022
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )
