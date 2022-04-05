Japan seeks 137,516 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 137,516 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

12,525

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

16,590

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

16,890

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

13,994

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

23,685

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

25,422

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

28,410

**

*Loading between June 1 and June 30, 2022

** Loading between August 1 and August 31, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )

