Japan seeks 136,321 metric tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is looking to buy a total of 136,321 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada, and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
14,742
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
14,750
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
24,544
*
Canada
Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
25,750
*
Australia
Standard White (West Australia)
27,295
**
Australia
Standard White (West Australia)
29,240
**
Shipments: * Loading between March 21 and April 20, 2024
** Loading between April 1 and April 30, 2024
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Varun H K)
