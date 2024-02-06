News & Insights

Japan seeks 136,321 metric tons of food wheat via tender

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON VANRAES

February 06, 2024 — 03:36 am EST

Written by Fumika Inoue for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is looking to buy a total of 136,321 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada, and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

14,742

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring (protein minimum 14.0 pct)

14,750

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring (protein minimum 14.0 pct)

24,544

*

Canada

Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)

25,750

*

Australia

Standard White (West Australia)

27,295

**

Australia

Standard White (West Australia)

29,240

**

Shipments: * Loading between March 21 and April 20, 2024

** Loading between April 1 and April 30, 2024

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Varun H K)







