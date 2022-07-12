Japan seeks 130,900 tonnes of food wheat via tenders
TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy 130,900 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.
The world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of its second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of it for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
25,035
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
9,900
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
18,325
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
21,990
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
26,747
*
Australia
Standard White(West Australia)
28,903
**
*Loading between Sept 1 and Sept 30, 2022
** Loading between Jan 1, 2023 and Jan 31, 2023
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Jason Neely)
