Japan seeks 130,900 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy 130,900 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.

The world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of its second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of it for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

25,035

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

9,900

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

18,325

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

21,990

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

26,747

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

28,903

**

*Loading between Sept 1 and Sept 30, 2022

** Loading between Jan 1, 2023 and Jan 31, 2023

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Jason Neely)

