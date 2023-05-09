Japan seeks 125,974 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 125,974 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple behind rice, buying the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

4,815

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

16,344

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

30,820

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

28,720

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

21,965

**

Ausralia

Standard White(West Australia)

23,310

**

Shipments: *Loading between July 1 and July 31

**Loading between Sept 1 and Sept 30

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by Louise Heavens)

