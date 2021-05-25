Japan seeks 124,620 tonnes food wheat via tender

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture sought 124,620 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

16,050

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

14,200

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

15,310

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

18,180

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

25,900

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

34,980

*

Shipments: * Loading between July 1 and July 31, 2021

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue, editing by Louise Heavens)

((fumika.inoue@thomsonreuters.com;))

