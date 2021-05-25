Japan seeks 124,620 tonnes food wheat via tender
TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture sought 124,620 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
16,050
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
14,200
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
15,310
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
18,180
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
25,900
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
34,980
*
Shipments: * Loading between July 1 and July 31, 2021
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue, editing by Louise Heavens)
