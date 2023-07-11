Japan seeks 123,770 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 123,770 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi hard)

9,620

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

20,544

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

27,786

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

35,020

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

30,800

**

Shipments: *Loading between Sept 1 and Sept 30

**Loading between Nov 1 and Nov 30

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Eileen Soreng)

