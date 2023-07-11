Japan seeks 123,770 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 123,770 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details of the tender are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi hard)
9,620
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
20,544
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
27,786
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
35,020
*
Australia
Standard White(West Australia)
30,800
**
Shipments: *Loading between Sept 1 and Sept 30
**Loading between Nov 1 and Nov 30
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Eileen Soreng)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.