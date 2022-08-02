Japan seeks 122,103 tonnes of food wheat via tenders
TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy 122,103 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.
The world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of its second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of it for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
U.S.
Western White
21,550
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
15,970
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
17,160
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
32,410
Australia
Standard White(West Australia)
35,013
*Loading between Oct 1 and Oct 31, 2022
** Loading between Jan 16, 2023 and Feb 15, 2023
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )
