Japan seeks 122,103 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy 122,103 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.

The world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of its second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of it for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

21,550

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

15,970

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

17,160

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

32,410

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

35,013

**

　　*Loading between Oct 1 and Oct 31, 2022

** Loading between Jan 16, 2023 and Feb 15, 2023

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )

