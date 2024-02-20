Japan seeks 115,921 metric tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is looking to buy a total of 115,921 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the U.S., Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Hard Red Winter (Semi Hard)

30,435

*

Canada

Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)

24,047

*

Canada

Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)

27,539

*

Australia

Standard White (West Australia)

33,900

**

Shipments: * Loading between March 21 and April 20, 2024

** Loading between May 1 and May 31, 2024

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.