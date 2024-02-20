Japan seeks 115,921 metric tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is looking to buy a total of 115,921 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the U.S., Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Hard Red Winter (Semi Hard)
30,435
*
Canada
Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
24,047
*
Canada
Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
27,539
*
Australia
Standard White (West Australia)
33,900
**
Shipments: * Loading between March 21 and April 20, 2024
** Loading between May 1 and May 31, 2024
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
