Japan seeks 115,035 metric tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is looking to buy a total of 115,035 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

20,635

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter (Semi Hard)

13,450

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter (Semi Hard)

20,610

*

Canada

Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)

30,190

*

Australia

Standard White (West Australia)

30,150

**

Shipments: * Loading between March 21 and April 20, 2024

** Loading between May 1 and May 31, 2024

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

