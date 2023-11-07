Japan seeks 108,890 metric tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is looking to buy a total of 108,890 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
23,590
**
Canada
Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
29,150
*
Canada
Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
28,450
**
Australia
Standard White (West Australia)
27,700
***
Shipments: * Arriving by Feb. 29, 2024
** Loading between Dec. 21, 2023 and Jan. 20, 2024
*** Loading between Jan. 16, 2024 and Feb. 15, 2024
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
