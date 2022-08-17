US Markets

Japan security adviser held talks with China's top diplomat Yang on Wednesday -Jiji

Contributor
Sakura Murakami Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Japan's national security adviser Takeo Akiba held talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday.

Updates with details

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japan's national security adviser Takeo Akiba held talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday.

The two agreed to continue talks towards creating a constructive and stable relationship, the report said, citing the Japanese government.

Akiba also reiterated Japan's position regarding Taiwan, saying that peace and stability in the Taiwan strait is essential, according to Jiji.

Geographical tensions concerning Taiwan have flared in recent weeks, following a high-level visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in August.

Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, conducted military drills around the island following the visit.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular