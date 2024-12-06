News & Insights

Japan Securities Finance to Offer Margin Transaction Loans

December 06, 2024 — 12:52 am EST

Japan Securities Finance Co (JP:8511) has released an update.

Japan Securities Finance Co. is set to begin offering loans for margin transactions on the Proprietary Trading System (PTS) of Japan Alternative Market Co., Ltd. by late January 2025. This move aims to streamline securities distribution and support fair price formation in the market. The impact on the company’s performance is expected to be minimal.

