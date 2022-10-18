Japan securities association says data leaked from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan Securities Dealers Association said on Wednesday client data was leaked from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The securities company shared 499 cases of confidential information from 401 clients to some of its corporate bond issuers, according to a statement from JSDA.

JSDA has since ordered Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities to improve its data protection, it said.

Reuters is trying to contact Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

