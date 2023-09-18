News & Insights

US Markets

Japan says it will ensure stable energy supply after US sanctions related to Arctic LNG-2 project

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

September 18, 2023 — 09:37 pm EDT

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japan will ensure stable and steady energy supply to the country in the wake of fresh U.S. sanctions related to Russia's Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas project, the top government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also told reporters that the government was gathering information about the sanctions and its possible impact to Japan.

The Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia's Arctic is operated by Russian company Novatek NVTK.MM while Japan's Mitsui & Co 8031.T and fellow Japanese firm JOGMEC hold a combined 10% stake.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.