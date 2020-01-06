US Markets

Japan says it is in contact with Lebanon over Carlos Ghosn's flight

Junko Fujita Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KYODO

Japan is in touch with Lebanon, and other relevant nations, over the departure of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn, the top government spokesman said on Tuesday.

conference that Japan had told Lebanon Ghosn's flight was regrettable, and it would seek cooperation to find the truth.

Ghosn became an international fugitive after he revealed at the end of last month that he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges over accusations of financial crimes.

