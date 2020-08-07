AZN

Japan says in deal to purchase AstraZeneca's COVID-10 vaccine

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan has agreed to acquire 120 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L experimental COVID-19 vaccine if it is successfully developed, the health minister said on Friday.

The agreement comes after Japan announced a deal last week to buy 120 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE BNTX.O.

