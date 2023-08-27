News & Insights

Japan says harassment calls from China regarding Fukushima water release extremely regrettable

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

August 27, 2023 — 11:13 pm EDT

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Martin Pollard for Reuters ->

Adds quote, China not immediately responding to Japan remarks in paragraphs 2-4

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday it was extremely regrettable that there were many instances of harassment phone calls from China regarding the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific.

"A lot of harassment phone calls believed to be originating from China are occurring in Japan ... These developments are extremely regrettable and we are concerned," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

Japan on Thursday started the water discharge, a key step in decommissioning the Fukushima plant, which suffered triple meltdowns after being hit by a tsunami in 2011 following a powerful earthquake.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Matsuno remarks.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo, Martin Pollard in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.