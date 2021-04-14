Japan ruling party official says cancelling Olympics is an option -Kyodo

Adds quote

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - A senior Japanese ruling party official said cancelling this year's Olympic Games is an option, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

If rising coronavirus cases means "it is said to be impossible we would have to give up," Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in comments in a TV interview, Kyodo reported.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Stephen Coates)

