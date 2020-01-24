Japan ruling party lawmakers to float idea of issuing digital currency

A group of ruling party lawmakers are working on a proposal for Japan to issue its own digital currency, one of the members said, in a sign of alarm Tokyo is feeling about Facebook's Libra and China's drive to create a digital yuan.
