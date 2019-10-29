Japan retail sales jump the most since 2014, outlook murky

Japanese retail sales grew the most in 5-1/2 years in September, boosted by consumers accelerating spending to beat a national sales tax hike that kicked in this month, raising some concerns about a subsequent pullback in demand in the coming months.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.