Japan retail giant Aeon's first-half profit falls over 60%

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japanese retail group Aeon Co Ltd 8267.T said its operating profit fell 60.7% in its fiscal first-half compared with a year aerlier, as its general merchandise stores and shopping malls struggled to attract customers during the pandemic.

Aeon is Japan's biggest supermarket chain, and food sales have been strong since the coronavirus outbreak with people cooking at home instead of going out.

But its other stores and shopping malls have been hit by a sharp fall in sales in the six months through August, dragging down the group's operating profit in the period down to 33.9 billion yen, the company said.

The company reiterated its full-year operating profit forecast for the year through February to be between 50 billion to 100 billion. Analysts have been more optimistic, recently forecasting around 125 billion yen on average, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, editing by Louise Heavens)

