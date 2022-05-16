Japan respects Sweden's decision to join NATO - govt spokesman

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan respects Sweden's "serious decision" to apply for NATO membership, Japan's chief government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an issue affecting not only Europe but also the Indo-Pacific region, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular news conference.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.