Japan respects Sweden's decision to join NATO - govt spokesman

Japan respects Sweden's "serious decision" to apply for NATO membership, Japan's chief government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an issue affecting not only Europe but also the Indo-Pacific region, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular news conference.

