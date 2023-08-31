News & Insights

Japan releases new M&A guidelines to promote takeovers, consolidation

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

August 31, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Japanese government on Thursday released new guidelines to promote more mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the world's third-largest economy as it hopes to spur consolidation in industry and boost competitiveness.

The guidelines set out a code of conduct for M&As, cracking down on some defence tactics and stressing that credible takeover offers should not be spurned without sincere consideration.

The new rules have drawn strong interest from global investors or strategic buyers frustrated with defensive tactics aimed at blocking takeovers and entrenching management.

Ahead of the publication, the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry (METI) received comments from 50 parties including overseas funds, an unusually high number for such guidelines.

"Most of the comments were positive," Tomoaki Nakanishi, METI's corporate system division director, said in a briefing.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.