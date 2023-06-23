Japan regulator punishes two regional banks for 'problematic' risky bond sales

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) on Friday said it had imposed business improvement orders on two regional banks for selling high-risk structured bonds without providing sufficient information to customers.

Chiba Bank 8331.T and Musashino Bank 8336.T sold structured bonds to inexperienced clients through Chibagin Securities, a Chiba Bank subsidiary, the regulator said, calling these sales "problematic" in terms of investor protection and saying they must be rectified.

Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission financial watchdog advised the FSA this month to reprimand the two regional banks which are headquartered near Tokyo.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; editing by Jason Neely)

