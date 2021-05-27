Japan refiners need 3 mths to resume Iran oil imports even with nuclear deal - PAJ head

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japanese refiners will need at least three months to resume Iranian oil imports even if the Iranian nuclear talks lead to an agreement and a lifting of sanctions, Tsutomu Sugimori, president of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said on Thursday.

Sugimori, who also serves as chairman of Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T, said the company's role is to support the Tokyo Olympics as a partner since there are athletes and officials who eagerly want the Games to be held.

