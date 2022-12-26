Japan reconstruction minister quits amid election law violation allegations

Updates throughout

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, marking the fourth minister to be let go since Kishida created his cabinet in August.

Akiba will be replaced by former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.

Opposition parties have accused Akiba of being involved in violating election laws as well as for having ties with the controversial Unification Church.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation, Akiba denied the allegations and said he believed he had done nothing illegal, but added he must step down to avoid jeopardising parliamentary debate.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.